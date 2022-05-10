Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Father and toddler son killed in N14 Northern Cape crash

A father and his toddler son were killed in crash on the N14 on Monday night. Picture: Supplied

Published May 10, 2022

Durban: A father and his toddler son were killed in a head-on collision on the N14, near Kuruman, on Monday night.

Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said that on arrival at the scene, it was established that a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle collided head on.

“The driver of the light mother vehicle, a male, approximately 40 years of age, and his son, aged three, were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

Van Reenen said the driver of the delivery vehicle suffered moderate injuries. He was treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

He said the SAPS were on the scene to investigate further.

IOL

