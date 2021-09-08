Fire rips through hospital, hotel in North West

Raging fires ripped through a hospital and a hotel in separate incidents in the North West province on Tuesday. The provincial department of health said patients were evacuated at the Christiana Hospital and arrangements were made to transfer them to nearby health facilities after a fire broke at the hospital.

“There are no reports of any injuries or deaths due to this fire," spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said. North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha was expected to visit the hospital on Tuesday. In another incident, the iconic Mmabatho Palms Hotels in Mahikeng was closed to the public following a fire that broke out there in the early hours of Tuesday.

Peermont Hotels Casinos and Resorts has confirmed the fire at Mmabatho Palms. “The police and fire departments are in the process of investigating the incident and further information will be issued when available. Until further notice, the resort remains closed to the public," the hotel group said in a statement posted on its website. The South African National Civic Association (Sanco) in the North West has called for an urgent independent probe into the fire and emergency service of the Mahikeng local municipality.