Rustenburg - Five people were arrested for the unlawful possession of ivory in Lefaragatlha near Rustenburg, North West police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said they were arrested on Tuesday, after the police responded to a tip-off on the alleged illegal sale of ivory.

"The police went to a house in Lefaragatlhe where they found the suspects. A search was conducted and two elephant tusks with estimated value of R600 000 were found inside the boot of a Toyota Vios with Botswana registration number. The suspects were arrested after failing to account for the possession."

They are expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane on Thursday.

African News Agency/ANA