Five cops, two guards shot in botched Rustenburg cash-in-transit heist

Pretoria – Five police officers and two Fidelity security guards were shot and wounded during a botched cash-in-transit robbery in Rustenburg on Thursday that left one suspect dead.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the police officers, who are members of the Rustenburg Flying Squad and the K9 Unit, followed up on information received about a cash-in-transit robbery that was to take place in Geelhoutpark, Rustenburg.

“The police were on high alert while patrolling the area. As they were driving along Watsonia Road, they came across the active scene of a CIT robbery. The suspects fired shots towards the police vehicles and the members retaliated. An unknown number of suspects got into their getaway vehicles and fled the scene,” said Muridili.

The police gave chase until the Tlhabane shopping centre, where another shoot-out ensued, during which the five police officers were wounded and one suspect was killed.

“At the scene of the robbery, two security guards were also injured during the shoot-out,” said Muridili.