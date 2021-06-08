Former North West education MEC OJ Tselapedi dies

RUSTENBURG– Tributes continue to pour for veteran politician, Reverend and former North West Education MEC OJ Tselapedi.

Born Oabetswe Johannes Tselapedi famously known as OJ, Tselapedi died on Sunday following a short illness, the ANC in the North West said in a statement.

Tselapedi was a councillor and the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality at the time of his dead, he was 65.

Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) coordinator Hlomani Chauke said Tselapedi was a decorated freedom fighter, a distinguished leader and an accomplished political, religious and social activist.

"The ANC has lost a loyal and disciplined cadre whose commitment to the unity, rebuilding, renewal of ANC was demonstrable through his contribution in the Interim Provincial Committee.

“The people of the North West province have been overwhelmingly favoured through his sterling, humble and selfless leadership," he said.

Tselapedi served as a speaker of North West Provincial Legislature, member of the executive council (MEC) of Agriculture and MEC of Education in the province.

He was among three names submitted to lead the ANC following Supra Mahumapelo’s resignation as premier of the North West in 2018.

The chairperson of the North West Provincial Legislature’ Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (Scopa) Job Dliso, said Tselapedi served the people of North West with humility, integrity and most importantly honesty.

“Cllr Tselapedi will be remembered for his dedication to his work, always availing himself whenever this committee needed his assistance. We deep our candles to mourn with family, friends and colleagues the late Rev. Tselapedi. May his soul rest in peace," he said.

The Mahikeng Ministers Fellowship (MMF) said it was saddened by the passing away of Tselapedi, one of its prominent members.

Chairperson Moss Tlalang said Tselapedi would be remembered for his humility and dedication to the work of the Lord as well as supporting efforts to unify the body of Christ.

"He was among the first members who joined MMF after it was relaunched because he believed in kingdom collaboration, ethical and moral leadership, discipleship as well as mentoring and support for aspirant members of the five-fold ministries."

Mahikeng Ministers Fellowship spokesperson Lesiba Kgwele said the funeral service would be held on Friday at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

ANA