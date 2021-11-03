Former top prosecutor in court for alleged theft of clothes, food

A former senior prosecutor accused of stealing clothing and food items valued at close to R3000 appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the trial against the former head of the special commercial crimes unit in the North West, advocate Jeanette Nevelling, 53, was set for February 28.

“Advocate Nevelling’s reappearance in court today was for the state and her instructing attorney to formalise the date of the trial, following the dismissal of her representations by the national director of public prosecutions, wherein she was applying for the matter not to be prosecuted,” Mamothame said. He said Nevelling had resigned from the NPA with effect from October 30. He said advocate Mashudu Mudau, who has been appointed from the Limpopo to ensure there was no perceived conflict of interest, indicated to the court the State was ready to go to trial and did not oppose the postponement.