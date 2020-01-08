RUSTENBURG - Four people have been arrested for being in possession of lion bones, the Hawks in North West said on Wednesday.
Provincial spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said they were arrested on Tuesday in Mabule village.
"The first suspect was arrested at his home where he was found in possession of lion bones. The team proceeded to arrest three other suspects who allegedly brought the lion bones to the first suspect. The lion was reportedly killed in Botswana and the arrested suspects allegedly transported its remains to South Africa in order to find a buyer.