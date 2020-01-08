Four arrested for possession of lion bones in North West









RUSTENBURG - Four people have been arrested for being in possession of lion bones, the Hawks in North West said on Wednesday.

Provincial spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said they were arrested on Tuesday in Mabule village.

"The first suspect was arrested at his home where he was found in possession of lion bones. The team proceeded to arrest three other suspects who allegedly brought the lion bones to the first suspect. The lion was reportedly killed in Botswana and the arrested suspects allegedly transported its remains to South Africa in order to find a buyer.





"All four suspects were taken into custody and they will appear before the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on [Wednesday] where they will be charged with contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act," she said.

The lion bones were wrapped in aluminium foil and hidden inside a crate. Photo supplied.

On Monday, the Hawks arrested four people who were trying to sell lion paws in Rustenburg.





"Information was received regarding the suspects who were allegedly looking for a buyer for four lion paws that were in their possession. Investigations were conducted resulting in a sting operation where the suspects tried to sell the paws to an undercover agent for R300 000," said Rikhotso .





She said investigation were continuing and at this stage the Hawks had not linked the case to a separate incident in which eight lions were allegedly poisoned at a predator park outside Rustenburg. The lions were found dead on January 4, their paws and snouts hacked-off.



