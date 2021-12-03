Four die at Sibanye Stillwater operations

RUSTENBURG: Four mineworkers died in two separate incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater operations North West and Free State on Friday, the company said. A mineworker died at Sibanye 's Khuseleka shaft in Rustenburg, North West, in the early hours of Friday, due to a fall of ground incident, which occurred while he was barring down the side wall of a development end.

“Later this morning, at about 10am, three colleagues at shaft three, at the Beatrice operations, passed away, following a tragic trackless mobile machinery incident. The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extend their sincere condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased,” the company said. Sibanye said, despite improvements in all other safety metrics, it has experienced a notable regression in fatalities during 2021, with 18 employees losing their lives during the year. The incident at Beatrice, in particular, followed an incident earlier this week – where another worker lost his life in a blasting incident.

Chief executive Neal Froneman said the number of fatalities experienced this year were of grave concern. “Despite our extraordinary efforts this year, the number of fatal incidents we have experienced are of grave concern for management and the board of Sibanye-Stillwater. We are appalled by the loss of our employees’ lives at our mines over the past year. While we cannot rectify the harm that has occurred, we will continue to support the families as best we can in their grief. The safety of employees is our primary concern and we will continue to strive for zero harm in the workplace,“ he said.