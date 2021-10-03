Four in court over vehicle theft, possession of firearms

Four men have been arrested in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on charges ranging from possession of a suspected stolen vehicle to unlawful possession of ammunition, North West police said on Sunday. “It is alleged that a follow-up on information received on Tuesday, September 28, led the team to the first address in Mmupudu Street, Tlhabane West, where a silver Kia Rio vehicle was found and inspected.

“Upon inspection, it was discovered that the VIN number plate was shifted. Further investigations by the VCIU [Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit], revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in August 2021 in Yeoville, Gauteng," spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said. Elvis Moremi Mogoe, 47, was arrested on Thursday, for being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, she said. He appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Friday, and was remanded in custody until October 8. On Wednesday, the team went back to Mmupudu Street and searched a vehicle. During the search, ammunition and a signal jammer were found and seized.

Tshepo Andrew Mpudi, 30, was arrested and appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a signal jammer. He was released and warned to reappear before the same court on 5 October. Myburgh said that on Thursday, the team went to an address in Motsatsi Street, Tlhabane, and conducted a search at a shack leading to the discovery of a 9mm Browning pistol with two rounds of ammunition as well as a CZ Lugar, 9mm pistol, with nine rounds. Odirile Jerry Masinga, 23, Elvis Moremi Mogoe, 47, and Tumisang Lucas Mokone, 34, were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.