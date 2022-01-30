Four killed in N18 crash

FOUR people were killed when two cars collided on the N18 highway in Taung, the North West department of public safety and transport management said. "A Toyota Tazz with five occupants – two males and three females was travelling from the direction of Maphoitsile to Mokasa 1 in Taung and a VW Polo with two male occupants was travelling from Taung to Hartswater.

“It is alleged that the Tazz driver did not stop before crossing over the N18 and the Polo, which had right of way at the time hit the Tazz on the driver’s side," said spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi. She said four of the five occupants in the Tazz were certified dead on the scene. The other one was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the two occupants of the Polo sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said he was saddened by the accident.

“I am at a loss for words. The deceased met their untimely death at a very young age and in such a tragic manner. It is really unfortunate. My sincere condolences,” Lehari said. “It takes a split second for a person to lose their life. We, therefore plead with road users to pay extra attention and be extra careful.” A case of culpable homicide was opened.

On Thursday, three people were killed when their car collided head-on with a truck on the R509 road outside Derby in North West. The accident occurred at Vlakdrift about 20km from Derby. ER24 paramedics spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics found the truck and car smashed and had caught alight.

"After the provincial fire services extinguished the blaze, medics found the bodies of a man, woman and young girl inside the car. “Unfortunately, all three patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.” He said the driver of the truck was not injured.