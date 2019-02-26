A North West bishop has opened a criminal case against Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) leader, pastor Alph Lukau. Picture: Supplied

Rustenburg - A North West bishop has opened a criminal case against Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) leader, pastor Alph Lukau. Bishop Elly Mogodiri said he opened a case of organised crime, fraud and misrepresentation, amongst others, against Lukau in an attempt to deter what he called "false prophets" abusing the church for their own personal gain.

The charges were laid following a video clip that went viral this week purporting to show Lukau raising a man from the dead during a Sunday service.

"I have seen too much pulpit greed and commercialisation going on in the church, amongst other disturbing practices. Right now we are witnessing the staged fraudulent and unfaithful act of resurrecting a deceased person in the church of Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) under the leadership of prophet Alph Lukau.

“I am aware and have been duly advised that this case falls within the ambit of organised crime, fraud and misrepresentation amongst other misdemeanours," he said in a statement via the Hartbeespoort Community Development Initiative (HCDI).

Non-profit HCDI provides human rights and social cohesion interventions.

The case was opened at the Hartbeespoortdam Police Station near Brits in North West.

"I hope that this step I have taken will go a long way in separating myself as a bishop and the spiritual leader of St. Oaks Global Church of Christ, from this continual and unashamed misrepresentation and opportunism. Churches need to desist from brand management decisions because that is not Godly. As the body of Christ, we should be teaching our people to relate directly with God and not with us as bishops, prophets, or pastors," he said.

Mogodiri said God should be the only priority for churches and that tithing and contributions should be used to support communities instead of acting as a vehicle for "amassment of wealth by the church leaders as is the case prevailing in our country right now".

African News Agency (ANA)