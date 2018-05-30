Rustenburg - Four gang members were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a rival gang member at the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said Thembinkosi Rens, 27; Happy Molonto, 23; Thabang Motloung, 23; and Lehlohonolo Nkhi, 26, were sentenced following an incident in which they stabbed, stoned and assaulted to death a member of a rival gang on September 3, 2016, at Extension 9 in the Khuma location.

"It was disclosed during the proceedings that members of a group known as Alaska chased and surrounded members of a rival gang called SVK," Moleko said.

"There was a fight that ensued among members of the two gangs where Piet Olekeng Modiri, 26, was stabbed, stoned and assaulted. Upon realising what was happening, Modiri’s mother tried to protect her son, but was also stoned and sustained serious injuries."

The incident was reported to the police.

"The accused were successfully traced and arrested the following day. During the arrest, clothes and blood-stained knives that were used during the horrific incident were seized."

She said a fifth man Thabang Tshabalala, 19, who was a juvenile when the crimes were committed was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murder and six years for assault with the intention to cause grievously bodily harm.

African News Agency/ANA