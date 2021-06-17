Girlfriend allegedly killed, daughter raped after being given concoction to drink

Cape Town – A 34-year-old man has appeared in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba on charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. The accused was first apprehended on June 2 for alleged rape and will make his second court appearance today for a formal bail application on all the charges.

The accused’s girlfriend, Monni Elsah Monyeki, 28, was reported missing by her aunt in Makapanstad, North West police said. Monni was allegedly last seen on Saturday, May 29, 2021 with her boyfriend and her 15-year-old daughter when they went to the river for a cleansing ritual. The accused had allegedly given Monni and her daughter a liquid mixture to drink, causing them to lose consciousness, police said. The accused apparently raped the girl and thereafter warned her not to tell anyone about the incident.

’’The daughter then went home, leaving her mother at the boyfriend’s house. Monni was never seen again since that time and that prompted her aunt to report her missing on Wednesday, 2 June 2021,’’ police said. ’’Reportedly, the aunt was accompanied by the accused and Monyeki's daughter, who explained to the police what transpired. ’’Police continued with the search for Monni and in the process also questioned the accused, who kept on denying that he knew where the missing person was.’’