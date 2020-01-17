Rustenburg - Grade 9 learner, Katlego Gristiph, was stabbed to death outside the school premises of Kopanelo Secondary School in Shaleng near Khunwana on Friday, the North West department of education said.
"It is alleged that around 7am [Friday] outside the school premises, the Grade 9 learner was stabbed in the chest on the side of the heart when he stepped out of the bus by a female suspect who does not attend school," spokesperson Elias Malindi said.
The girl allegedly run away after the incident but, was later arrested.
"The motive for the incident is still unknown," he said.
North West Education MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident.