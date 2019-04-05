File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - A guesthouse owner was slapped with a R7 000 fine for alterations without approved building plans, Rustenburg municipality said on Friday. Municipal spokesman Davic Magae said the guesthouse owner was issued with a fine during a joint operation by Rustenburg municipality and the South African Police Services.

"A number of guest houses were inspected, where it was found that a house, 26A in Molen Street, was operating a business without approved building plans from the local authority, and the owner was issued with a R7 000 fine.



"Three houses at Italy flats were found with illegal electricity connections, power was disconnected and fines to be issued to tenants. Banana Village guesthouse was found to have illegal electricity connections, the owner was issued with a R7 000 fine for alterations without approved building plans and illegal electricity was disconnected," he said.

"A number of establishments trading with liquor were inspected, where electricity and water meters were tested for compliance, while patrons were subjected to stop and searches, for eliminating criminal activities through access to dangerous weapons."

