Human Settlements in North West determined to ensure communities receive proper housing

Following various delays and backlogs, the Department of Human Settlements in the North West has committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that communities receive proper houses. MEC Patrick Maloyi met with the mayors, speakers, and ward councillors of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality on Thursday to discuss all blocked, incomplete or abandoned projects in the district and to introduce 12 contractors who have been appointed to speed up their completion.

According to the MEC, there are over 8,700 blocked projects in the North West, with some dating back to 2002. “We have a contract with the people of the North West. We are committed to providing sustainable human settlements for them, which will bring and restore their dignity. We are selfless in this approach and committed to ensuring that our people have proper houses above their heads,” said MEC Maloyi. The MEC also called on all ward councillors to monitor progress daily and ensure that government funds are being used effectively for their rightful purposes.

Maloyi warned contractors to avoid delaying or abandoning projects intentionally, as the department will not hesitate to downscale, or even terminate their contracts for non-performance. “Our government takes the issue of monitoring and providing quality work very seriously; therefore, if a contractor is found not to be performing well, the department must look for one who is capable and can complete the project within the stipulated time-frame," Maloyi said. He added that preference would be given to those who are already on-site and performing well, then increase their scope.

Meanwhile, Executive Mayor Motseokae Maje highlighted that this initiative will serve as a positive milestone, given that the district municipality is mostly made up of rural areas and the provision of houses will help rebuild community trust. Maje reiterated that local councillors place service delivery above their personal agendas. According to the MEC, all projects must reach 90% completion if not completed by December 2023.