File picture: Xinhua/Zhang Liyun/IANS

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has urged members of the public to use firecrackers responsibly as the new year approaches. "The use or discharge of fireworks during the celebration of the New Year is one of the aspects which must be done cautiously and in compliance with the regulations to avoid injuries.

“As a result, the public is reminded that fireworks in South Africa are controlled in terms of the Explosives Act. Furthermore, various local authorities have specific by-laws that regulate the use or exploding of fireworks,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The police said only dealers that are licenced in terms of the Explosives Act and individuals in possession of valid licences may deal in the sale of fireworks. Police added that no fireworks may be sold by street hawkers or vendors.

Police reiterated it will be unlawful for any person to use or explode any firework within 500 metres of any building or any public thoroughfare.