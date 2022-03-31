Ipid probes rape allegation against two North West cops

Rustenburg - The police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigation an allegation of rape against two North West policemen. The officers allegedly raped the woman while she was handcuffed.

“The 20-year-old complainant alleges that she was at her boyfriend’s place at Lorwaneng village on 30 March 2022 when an argument ensued between the two and the police were called in. “After interviewing them, the police officers informed her that they were detaining her for malicious damage to property as she had broken the windows at her partner’s place. “She was handcuffed and on their way to the police station, they took a detour and told her that they were taking her home,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

The woman further alleged that they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng. “The officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink which made her dizzy. “The very officer undressed her and had raped her. After he had finished, they driver also raped her and all this was happening while she was handcuffed. The incident happened between 01:00 and 03:00,” said Suping.

The cops took her home after allegedly raping her. “She was taken to hospital for medical attention by her family. Ipid is gathering evidence so that the investigation process can continue.” On Wednesday night, the North West provincial police management said it was shocked by allegations circulating on various social media platforms about a woman alleging that she was raped by police officers in Bokone village, Mahikeng.

“Preliminary investigation regarding the allegations revealed that at this stage, no case of rape has been registered at one of the police stations in greater Mahikeng. “The alleged victim and/or her relatives are urged to come forth to lay a charge so that investigation can be instituted,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. “Police management would like to reiterate that unbecoming conduct and criminal activities cannot be condoned in the ranks of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and that those who commit crime must face the full might of the law,” he said.

