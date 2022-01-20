JB Marks municipal worker electrocuted while working on electrical line

CAPE TOWN - A Potchefstroom municipal worker has died after he was electrocuted on the job while attending to a call-out in Extension 11 in Ikageng. Reni Seroalo was an employee in the JB Marks Local Municipality’s electricity section within its technical services department.

According to the municipality, Seroalo and his team members were at work fixing an electricity supply line when he was electrocuted and died. It said the incident occurred on Wednesday around midday. “Details of how the accident happened are still being investigated and will be released at a later stage.

“JB Marks Local Municipality expresses its deep and heartfelt condolences to Mr. Seroalo’s family, relatives and friends. We will await the family’s decision relating to the burial and will support and work closely with them,” the municipality said. ER24’s spokesperson, Russel Meiring said medical personnel declared Seroalo dead at the scene along the dirt road. “ER24 and the Provincial Fire Services arrived at 13h25 to find an electrical box on a pole well alight. A man was found lying motionless beneath the pole.

“The Provincial Fire Services had to extinguish the fire before paramedics could assess the patient. “On closer inspection, medics found that the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. “Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead.