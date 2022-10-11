Klerksdorp first town in North West to have Astron Energy branded forecourt

Rustenburg – Astron Energy Klerksdorp is the first site in the North West province and one of the first retail sites in the country to feature the new Astron Energy colours on a service station forecourt. The old Springbok forecourt in the town has been rebranded to Astron Energy and the event was celebrated with a grand opening on October 6.

Story continues below Advertisement

The change to Astron Energy’s vibrant new orange and purple corporate colours is part of the fuel company’s project to rebrand its entire retail network of Caltex service stations in South Africa, as well as Botswana, over the coming years. Astron Energy is South Africa's second largest petroleum network, with over 850 service stations. The rebrand follows the majority sale four years ago of the former Chevron South Africa to Glencore South Africa Oil Investments.

Since then, Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under a licence agreement, and Astron has now taken the opportunity to roll out its new brand identity as the public face of the company at all forecourts and other key sites. Astron Energy Klerksdorp retailer Yousha Minty said he looked forward to welcoming local residents and visitors to the Astron Energy site. “Our new colours really make us stand out from the crowd and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our forecourt for a rich and rewarding experience,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our service station is an iconic landmark in the town and we are now proud to show off our brilliant new colours and branding and customer offerings.” As part of the new look, the Astron Energy Klerksdorp site has also launched: A new rewards programme that is more attainable and immediate, with simplicity of use and the chance to redeem daily rewards, including mystery prizes.

Story continues below Advertisement

New Astron Energy Quartech Fuel 4-in-1 technology that flows more smoothly, protects longer, runs further, and keeps cleaner. A new FreshStop convenience store offering the local Klerksdorp community the best in convenient shopping. Standard Bank Ucount customers will still be able to earn and redeem UCount rewards points while participating at the same time in Astron Energy’s new rewards programme.