Klerksdorp man who fought off criminals declines to open criminal case

Durban: A North West man has become somewhat of an internet sensation. In a video clip that surfaced on social media this week, the man is seen standing outside his vehicle when he is accosted by three men on a busy Klerksdorp street.

At one point, one of his attackers grab the man's car door and tries to get in but, within seconds, the victims fights him off. The criminals then walk off. Police say he has refused to open a case. A screenshot of the video According to reports, the incident took place outside the Home Affairs office.

In a short statement, the SAPS said the incident had been noted. "The SAPS has taken note of an incident doing the rounds on social media platforms, of a man warding off robbers with a knife. In the video, approximately five men can be seen attempting to either rob the victim or hijack his white SUV vehicle in the Klerksdorp Central Business District.“ The SAPS said the man, armed with what appeared to be a knife, courageously fought back until the men gave up.

"At this stage, no case docket has been opened as the victim refuses to open a case," police said. The SAPS added that that was the second incident in which a resident declined to open a case. "In a similar incident that occurred in May, the complainant also refused to open a case even though the suspects, who allegedly robbed him, were identified. The South African Police Service encourages any victim of crime to open a case at the nearest police station."

