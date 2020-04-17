Lockdown regulations: Impala Mine's Rustenburg CEO released on R60K bail

Johannesburg - The chief executive officer of the Impala Platinum Mine has been released on R60 000 bail at the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested by the police, allegedly for instructing miners to return to work, an instruction which was allegedly in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed Mark Munroe, the operations chief executive at the Impala Rustenburg mine, had been released on R60 000 bail.

She said he was charged for contravening the lockdown regulations.

“This comes after police received information that employees of the mine had on April 14 returned to work to resume duties.

“Investigation into this matter led to the arrest of Mr Munroe who had allegedly issued the instruction to the miners to return to work,” said Peters.

Peters said Munroe would appear in court again on August 4.

In an internal company email dated April 12, Munroe called for miners to return to work after he claimed to have received permission from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

“On April 6 Impala Rustenburg applied to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy for permission to continue operations, under the lockdown conditions.

“Permission was granted by the department to ramp up operations. As such employees are required to travel from their homes to Impala Rustenburg, to report to duty from Tuesday, April 14. This requires that employees may travel between provinces towards the North West province, where Impala is situated.

“All travelling employees will carry their Impala clock card to identify themselves as employees,” read the letter.