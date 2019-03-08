Onalenna Molehabangwe ,10, and Gontse Cholo, 10, who were allegedly kidnapped while playing at a park in Montshiwa, Mmabatho, was found dead at a swimming pool at Imperial Reserve in Mahikeng. Picture: SAPS

Mahikeng - Two boys who were found dead at a swimming pool at Imperial Reserve in Mahikeng were not mutilated, North West Community Safety member of the executive council (MEC) Mpho Motlhabane said on Friday. Addressing community members outside the boys' homes, he said it was not correct that the boys were mutilated.

Motlhabane and North West Premier Job Mokgoro visited the bereaved families and appealed to the community to remain calm and allow the investigation to continue.

Community members earlier said the boys' private parts were mutilated.

Cousins Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo both aged 10, were found dead in a swimming pool at a house in Imperial Reserve, Mahikeng on Thursday night. They went missing on Tuesday.

It was believed that they were lured into a car and allegedly kidnapped by the occupants.

Mokgoro said he was shocked following the death of two young boys.

"I am deeply saddened by the turn of events, and urge members of the community to allow the police to investigate this case without communities taking the law into their hands," he said.

"I also call upon all sectors of society to intensify the advocacy for the protection of children’s rights, this as we are this month commemorating Human Rights month."

North West police also urged community members to refrain from spreading false rumours about the bodies of the two boys.

"The bodies that were discovered in a swimming pool at Imperial Reserve yesterday, 7 March 2019, were not mutilated as indicated on social media. Further to that, the police searched a number of places while looking for these children," the police said in a statement.

"However, the first places that were searched are not in any way linked to the one where the bodies were found. The police are investigating the case and would like to urge the community to remain calm and give the police an opportunity to do a thorough investigation into the matter."

An inquest docket was opened for investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)