Mahikeng - President Cyril Ramaphosa must remove North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, residents demanded on Friday.

"Ramaphosa must recall Supra. The ANC must be on the side of the people," said Thapelo Galeboe, the regional chairperson of the Young Communist League in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district.

"If Supra is not recalled, the poor and the working class shall see upon themselves to liberate themselves."

The North West capital Mahikeng has been shut down amid widespread looting and public violence since Wednesday, as calls for embattled premier Mahumapelo to resign grow louder. Streets have been trashed and buildings and vehicles torched, while the unrest has spread to other towns in the North West.

READ MORE:

North West ANCYL divided over #SupraMahumapelo

NW Business Forum wants Supra Mahumapelo to go

Mahikeng shutdown continues amid mounting calls for Mahumapelo to resign

Ramaphosa arrived in Mahikeng Friday at midday where he was set to have an urgent meeting with African National Congress ( ANC) structures in the province in an attempt to resolve the ongoing unrest in provincial capital Mahikeng and surrounds.

Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the UK to attend to the violent protests in the North West.

African News Agency/ANA