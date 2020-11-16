Man appears on murder charge after reporting wife missing

Johannesburg – A man appeared at the Brits Magistrate’s Court today for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife, after he had initially reported her missing. The 34-year-old Sicelo Gumede was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday for a formal bail application, SAPS said in a statement. It is alleged that Zanele Gumede’s body was spotted on the side of the main road (Lonrho Drive) by a passer-by at about 7pm last Friday in Mooinooi, 36km from Brits, and immediately informed the police. “The body was allegedly found with multiple stab wounds and her throat had been slit with an unknown object. Emergency Medical and Rescue Services officials were called and declared Zanele dead on the scene. While still on the scene, Rustenburg police arrived with the suspect, who had earlier reported his wife as missing. He identified the deceased as his wife.

’’Subsequent to a thorough police investigation, Sicelo was arrested and charged with murder. The motive of the incident is yet to be determined and investigation into the matter continues,“ SAPS said.

Meanwhile, a woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was allegedly torched, together with her two daughters, by her 43-year-old husband, who was later found dead in what is believed to be a suicide.

According to the reports, SAPS said, on the evening of November 10, the man and his wife had a heated argument at Zwelisha (Pienaar) outside Nelspruit.

Subsequently, he allegedly poured petrol at their rented room and set it alight with the trio inside. The man then went into hiding while neighbours came to the rescue of the victims and took them to hospital, but the two girls, aged nine and 11, succumbed to their injuries.

IOL