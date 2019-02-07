File picture

Rustenburg - A 51-year-old man who was arrested in connection with over R1 million tender fraud, was released on a R100 000 bail, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in North West said on Thursday. Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Kholiwe Moses Janda appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, following his arrest in January for his alleged involvement in a tender fraud at the JB Marks municipality.

"It is alleged that in May 2018, approximately R1.7 million was deposited into the suspects' business account. The matter was subsequently reported to the Hawks and the investigation ensued," she said.

"Investigations by the Serious Commercial Crime investigation unit of the Hawks revealed that no services had been rendered by the suspects’ company to warrant the alleged payment by the municipality. The suspect was subsequently arrested at his home in Soweto on 24 January 2019."

The case was postponed to March 5, for investigation.

More arrests were expected.

African News Agency (ANA)