File picture: Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - A man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Majakaneng near Brits has been arrested in Limpopo, North West police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said Sello Moela, 45, was arrested on March 8 at Mankweng in Limpopo.

"He appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday [March 11]. He will appear in the same court next week Friday [ March 22 ] for bail application," she said.

Moela is facing a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old wife several times with a sharp object and left her dead in bed on March 5.

He allegedly took their one-year-old child to the neighbours, stating that he had had a fight with his wife who had gone away but that she would come later to fetch the child.

Later in the afternoon he allegedly made a telephone call to the neighbours asking them to call the police as he had killed his wife.

Police were called and made the gruesome discovery.

African News Agency (ANA)