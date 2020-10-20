Man arrested in connection with North West teen’s murder

Durban - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Barkly West in the Kimberley. Police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said the suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday. He faces a charge of murder. "The deceased was found on Saturday with head injuries near a grave site in Mataleng," Tawana said. Northern Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Phiwe Mnguni commended the community members for sharing information which led to the arrest of the murder suspect. In a separate investigation, a 39-year-old man was arrested for the rape of a 60-year-old woman in Prieska.

Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the woman was asleep at her home when she was attacked.

Ramatseba said the suspect forced entry through the window.

“The victim was reportedly assaulted, hit with a hammer and raped. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in Hospital. An intensive search for the suspect was launched and the suspect was arrested today in Prieska at about 9am,” Ramatseba said.

Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Brigadier Nicky Mills has commended Investigating Officer, Sergeant Rian Van Wyk for good work which led to the swift arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon.

IOL