Man beaten to death for theft of R20 000 from tavern owners

Rustenburg – A 40-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly for stealing money from two tavern owners in Taung, North West police said. Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Thabiso Mothibedi was beaten to death on Friday.

He was fetched from Lenganeng and transported to Manthe where he was chained to a generator and severely assaulted. “Police were called to Manthe Clinic after a group of men arrived with Mothibedi and requested the nurses to check if he was still alive on the evening of Friday, April 29, 2022. “The victim was apparently assaulted after being accused of stealing money. Preliminary investigations showed that the deceased was at Lenganeng Village when the suspects fetched and transported him to Manthe Village.

Upon arrival, he was chained to a generator and assaulted, according to the police report,” Captain Tselanyane said. After his ordeal, he was transported to Manthe Clinic where he was certified dead on arrival. Two suspects, aged 23 and 31, were arrested for murder. More arrests were expected and additional charges could be added the charges. The suspects are due to appear in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Investigations are continuting, Tselanyane said.

According to a report in the local newspaper, Taung Daily News, Mothibedi was accused of stealing R20 000 from two tavern owners. ∎ In a separate incident, Ildo Genito Monjan, 29, was expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of ATM bombing, business robbery and attempted murder. “It is alleged that on Monday evening, April 25, 2022 police swiftly responded after being informed of an ATM bombing and business robbery at Mam’s filling station in Vryburg,” Tselanyane said.

One of the five suspects entered the shop, fired shots and threatened customers, while his accomplices planted explosives at the ATM that was blown up and cash stolen. Tselanyane said a joint search operation was launched by different police units. A suspicious white Volkswagen Golf 5 with Lesotho registration plates was spotted on the N14 in the direction of Delareyville. The driver was ordered to pull over, but he sped off. A high speed car chase ensued. The car stopped along the way and four suspects jumped out and ran into the bushes, but one of them was arrested.

