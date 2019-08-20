Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Mogwase - A 51-year-old man allegedly shot dead two girls and injured their mother in Lugkraal village near Mogwase, North West police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man allegedly shot the mother and her daughters on Monday at Ramasedi section in Lugkraal.

According to information available, the suspect who is the woman's boyfriend, allegedly shot and killed 11 and 15-year-old sisters after he had a quarrel with their mother.

"The boyfriend who used his vehicle, allegedly forced the girlfriend to accompany him to the bushes where a fight ensued between them," she said.

"It is alleged that the suspect shot the girlfriend on her shoulder. The girlfriend managed to escape and the suspect drove to the woman’s place where he found the girls sleeping. He allegedly shot and killed the girls and fled the scene with a Nissan Hardbody bakkie.

"Subsequently, his charred remains were found inside the burnt vehicle about 20 km from the initial murder scene. The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital where she is recovering."

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident, saying it was disturbing that the victims were allegedly shot by someone they were looking up to for protection.

"While the police are doing their best to deal effectively with violence against women and children, it is important that professional assistance is sought to ensure that disputes are resolved amicably," she said.

Police in Mogwase were investigating two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

African News Agency/ANA

