Rustenburg - A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of his girlfriend will apply for bail next month, North West police said on Thursday.
Provincial police spokesperson brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Tebogo Setlhare was remanded in custody until December 11 when he would apply for bail.
He appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Setlhare is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of suspected stolen property.
"The accused’s court appearance stems from his apprehension on Monday at Mmakau village after being linked to the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Kgaugelo Tshwae, 28.