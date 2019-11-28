Man in dock for allegedly kidnapping, murdering girlfriend









File picture: Pexels Rustenburg - A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of his girlfriend will apply for bail next month, North West police said on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Tebogo Setlhare was remanded in custody until December 11 when he would apply for bail. He appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Setlhare is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery, murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of suspected stolen property. "The accused’s court appearance stems from his apprehension on Monday at Mmakau village after being linked to the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Kgaugelo Tshwae, 28.

"The latter’s burnt body was found inside her vehicle in the bushes on Monday in Mapetla Section. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that Tshwae failed to return home on Sunday after a vacation at Hartbeespoortdam with friends."

Tshwae’s mother went to the Ga-rankuwa police station on Monday to open a missing persons' case. While at the station, she received a phone call saying that her daughter's body had been found in Mmakau. Her corpse was identified by family members.

"Following preliminary but intensive investigations into the matter, the suspect was linked with the alleged murder after Tshwae’s bank card was found in his possession. As result, he was arrested for kidnapping, robbery, murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of suspected stolen property," said Mokgwabone.

African News Agency (ANA)