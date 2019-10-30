File photo: Pexels

Rustenburg - A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with manufacturing machines for illegal gambling was granted R3 000 bail at the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) in North West said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Zehao Zehong appeared in court on Tuesday following his arrest on October 25 in Mahikeng on a joint operation by the serious organised crime unit of the Hawks, the flying squad, department of home affairs and gambling board to address illegal gambling.

She said Zehong was charged under Section 60 and 82 of the Gambling Act.

"He was also slapped with an additional charge for contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity Act after a pangolin and python’s skins were found in his house during the search," she said.

"Fifty-nine gambling machines, several gambling related equipment and cash was subsequently seized."