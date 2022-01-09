Man in dock for wife’s alleged murder

RUSTENBURG – A 28-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of her wife in Tlokwe, North West police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the man was arrested on January 6, after the body of Thuleka Zabezolo, 34, was found inside a house in Extension 11, Ikageng, near Tlokwe.

She said it was alleged that the couple had an argument at 2am. “The neighbours, who heard the victim screaming, called the local police who went to the scene and gained access to the house. “The woman was found lying in a pool of blood, with numerous stab wounds to her chest as well as severe head injuries,” Myburgh said

Paramedics declared her dead on the scene. Her three-year-old son, from a previous relationship, was rescued from the house unharmed. The man was expected to appear in the Tlokwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a murder charge.

In a separate incident, Bridget Bojosi, 28, was arrested in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Tlotso Mogomotsi Moilwe, 8, in Segakwaneng, Moruleng, near Mogwase. Myburgh said Bojosi appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate’s Court in Mogwase on Thursday, on a kidnapping charge. “She was remanded until her next court appearance on Thursday, January 13," she added.

Tlotso was last seen in the afternoon of Christmas Day, while playing with his friends in Segakwaneng. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing camouflage shorts, a black T-shirt and grey slippers. Myburgh said police search-and-rescue teams have without success been searching for Tlotso since he disappeared. “Police in Mogwase are offering a reward of up to R50 000 to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the disappearance of the 8-year-old boy.”