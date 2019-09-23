Picture: SAPS.

RUSTENBURG - A 30-year-old man arrested in connection with smuggling of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R 3.6 million appeared in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against Listar Mutelo was postponed to 30 September for bail application. He is facing a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes.

Mutelo was arrested on 21 September at the Kopfontein border between South Africa and Botswana.

"Mutelo, who was allegedly on his way from Botswana, arrived at the searching point at the Kopfontein border post, North West," Myburgh said.

"His truck was searched and cigarettes were found in a false compartment in the trailer of the truck; 282 cartons of cigarettes with an estimated value of R 3,6 million were seized and he was immediately arrested," Myburgh said.

African News Agency (ANA)