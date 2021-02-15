Man, minibus torched in alleged North West mob justice

Cape Town – A minibus was torched with a man inside and another man assaulted and rescued together with a woman by police during an alleged mob justice incident in Segwaelane village, near Brits, in North West. North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incidents, which took place on Saturday in the policing area of Mooinooi near Brits. The victims were accused of being involved in several house robberies committed in Segwaelane village,. According to an SAPS statement, police found a severely assaulted man when they were summoned to the scene at about 11.40pm. '’Despite being threatened, the police managed to successfully rescue the man and a woman from a group of people that had barricaded the road and was heavily armed with sticks, pangas and knobkerries.

’’Due to the volatile situation, including throwing of stones towards the police, back-up was called. Subsequent to arrival of Public Order Police with an armoured vehicle, the police proceeded to a Toyota Quantum minibus, which was burning.

’’To their dismay, they found the body of a male burnt beyond recognition in the minibus.

’’The motive of the incidents is yet to be determined, although unconfirmed reports suggest that the victims are accused of several and recent incidents of house robbery and house break-ins allegedly committed in the village.

’’Preliminary investigation revealed that all the victims are Bekkersdal residents from Gauteng. At this stage, cases of murder, malicious damage to property and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm have been opened for investigation and no arrest has been effected.’’

