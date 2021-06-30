Man nabbed for allegedly murdering ex-lover’s child bust by CCTV cameras

Johannesburg - The 51-year-old man arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s 7-year-old daughter was bust by CCTV cameras that allegedly captured him luring the child away. Benjamin Mokone from Kgabalatsane, North West, appeared at the Brits Magistrates Court on Tuesday for charges of kidnapping and murder of the child who had been missing for two days only to be found half-naked and dead in the bushes.

She sustained head injuries. The victim, Keitumetse Tumelo, was last seen alighting from a taxi that had dropped her off at Letlhabile Mall after school on June 22. However, she never made it home. Her mother, with the assistance of neighbours, searched for her but did not find her.

She was later reported missing. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Lulama Mahanjana it was later discovered that Mokone, who previously had a relationship with the girl’s mother, had approached the child and took her to the bushes in Block H in Letlhabile where he killed her. According to Mahanjana, when Keitumetse could not be found, police went to the spot where she is usually dropped off at the mall.

“Fortunately, opposite the drop-off spot, there is a shop with CCTV cameras which captured the incident. Mahanjana said after police saw Mokone leading the child away, he was called to the police station and charged with kidnapping. “The following day, on June 22, Mokone confessed and subsequently pointed out the child’s body which was found half-naked with injuries on the head.