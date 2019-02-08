Former North West deputy provincial commissioner Major General William Mpembe and other policemen appeared in court in connection with Marikana 2012 shooting incidents. Photo: ANA

MOGWASE - The North West High Court has set trial dates for former North West provincial deputy commissioner Major General William Mpembe and eight other policemen facing charges for a shooting in Marikana shortly before the massacre of striking miners in the town on August 16, 2012.



The trial dates were set during their brief appearance at the high court sitting in Mogwase on Friday.





The former policeman, who is now head of security at a mining house in Marikana, stands accused of the murder of Semi Jokanisi, Tembelakhe Mati, Warrant Officer Hendrik Tsietsi Monene, and Warrant Officer Sello Ronnie Lepaauku.





He will go trial at the North West High Court, sitting in Mogwase, on August 12 for these four alleged murders.





He is also charged alongside retired Colonel Salmon Johannes Vermaak, 53, together with Constable Nkosana Mguye, 38, Warrant Officer Masilo Mogale, 49, Warrant Officer Katlego, Joseph Sekgweleya, 39, and Khazamola Phillip Makhubela, 49, for the murder of Pumzile Sokhanyile.





Mpembe, 55, would be on trial on June 10 in another case where he faces other charges of contravention of the Commission Act, contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act and defeating the ends of justice.





In this case, he is charged along with Gideon van Zyl, Dingaan Madoda and Oupa Pule, who are all out on warning.





Van Zyl, Madoda and Pule are accused of defeating the end of justice and contravention of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act.





They allegedly failed to disclose that mine worker Modisaotsile van Wyk Sagalala died in custody while transported to Lonmin premises on August 16, 2012.



