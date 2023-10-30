Matric exams: Police intervene after protesters delay delivery of question papers to Grade 12 pupils in North West

A protest by community members in Makgori, near Mahikeng, hindered the distribution of National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination papers to four schools in the village on Monday. The community reportedly barricaded the road, demanding toilets. The protest affected the distribution of question papers to Ntsidi, Kagiso Barolong, Mothusi Marumula, and Mothibinyana Secondary Schools.

North West Education MEC, Viola Motsumi, condemned the blockage of roads, which affected the distribution of question papers at the start of matric exams. Motsumi emphasised that the police should arrest anyone obstructing the writing of examinations. "I wish to condemn in the strongest terms the blockage of the roads in Makgori Village. Such acts are intended to frustrate and confuse our Grade 12 learners. "I am calling for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest anyone who disrupts the writing of examinations. We are tired of people who use our learners to achieve their nefarious objectives," she said.

The question papers were finally transported to the affected schools after the intervention of the police. This year, the North West province registered 46,395 candidates, including part-time candidates who would write in 448 examination centres. There has been a 4.94% decrease compared to the number of candidates in 2022.