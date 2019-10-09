Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Rustenburg, the North West health department said File picture: Reuters/Brian Snyder

Rustenburg - Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Rustenburg, the North West health department said on Wednesday. Cases of suspected measles were reported at Luka, Seraleng and Ikemeleng.

"The first case is of a three-year-old from Ikemeleng Kroondal who had [a] history of travel to Mozambique in September. Case two is aged one-month-old from Luka who was admitted at Job Shimankane Tabane Hospital with severe fever and diarrhoea. Case three is aged 11-year-old from Seraleng," said spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane.

"All the cases have been confirmed by [the National Institute for Communicable Diseases] NICD through [a] blood test. Twenty-two other specimens from suspects are also being tested. The outbreak was declared last week."

Nine teams of health officials have been dispatched to execute massive outreach campaigns aimed at immunising children under the age of 15 years as a way to curb the situation.