Milk store owner fined for selling alcohol hidden in potato bags

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A milk store owner and a customer have been fined over the sale and purchasing of alcohol, of which R16 250’s worth was found hidden in potato bags. Liquor worth R16 250 was confiscated after police in Brits, North West, arrested the duo on Monday. The 54-year-old store manager was fined R5 000 and a 50-year-old client R1 000. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said two men were arrested following a tip-off that alcohol was being sold at the store. '’The pair was arrested at approximately 12:00 after a tip-off was received about an apparent contravention of the lockdown regulations – selling and/or dispensing of alcohol by the shop owner, whose store sells milk,’’ Mokgwabone said. ’’According to information and subsequent to receiving the tip-off, the members kept an observation and proceeded to the store. Upon arrival, the store manager was found selling liquor to a client.

’’A search was conducted, leading to the discovery of liquor hidden inside potato bags. Both the store manager and the client were arrested and issued with fines.

’’The store manager, aged 54, was fined R5 000 while a R1 000 fine was imposed on a 50-year-old client. The police then confiscated liquor worth R16 250.’’

Over a week ago, three managers of popular restaurants in Sandton, Gauteng, and Silverton, Tshwane, were arrested for selling liquor to patrons.

Police confiscated liquor to the value of about R600 000 at the Sandton restaurant.

In Silverton, police were conducting routine patrols after the 9pm curfew when they noticed cars parked at a popular franchise restaurant.

Police found the restaurant operating and about 11 people drinking alcohol. In the storeroom, police discovered alcohol in ice buckets ready to be served.

The manager was arrested and charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

IOL