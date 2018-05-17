Johannesburg - A mineworker died after he fell into a deep reef tip at Harmony Gold's Moab Khotsong mine in North West on Thursday morning, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said in a statement.

NUM health and safety chairperson Peter Bailey said the employee died immediately after the incident.

Bailey said the NUM was calling upon employers to put the lives of workers first, in order to achieve zero-harm in the mining industry.

"It is unacceptable that mineworkers are denied their basic human right to work in an environment that guarantees their safety and that instead they are expected to go to work to die," Bailey said.

"We are selling our labour for the survival of our families, not our limbs, and lives."

Harmony successfully acquired Moab Khotsong from AngloGold Ashanti on March 1, 2018 for $300 million.

African News Agency/ANA