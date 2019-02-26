File picture

Rustenburg - A boy was beaten to death in Imperial Reserve in Mahikeng, North West police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the unknown boy was killed, allegedly by a mob on Monday.

"It is alleged that the victim was attacked by members of the community with sjamboks after they found him inside a house. On arrival of the police at the scene, the victim who was suspected to have committed housebreaking, was already dead," he said.

He said police management in the province condemned mob justice incidents that have occurred recently in the province.

In other separate incidents, a 24-year-old man was allegedly killed at a tavern on February 10 at Extension 39, Mmabatho in Mahikeng.

"Later during that day, members of the community went to look for the suspect whom they eventually found at Dibate village and took him back to Extension 39 where he was allegedly assaulted with all sorts of objects. The victim sustained severe head and body injuries and died the next day."

In Madibeng Hills also known as Marikana, near Klipgat, a man estimated to be in his twenties was killed after he was found inside a house.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victim was dragged to the street and also assaulted with all sorts of objects after being found inside the house with packed clothes and some appliances. He was certified dead at the scene," he said.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane gave a stern warning to the community, that taking the law into their hands is unlawful and will therefore not be tolerated.

"She said that the public must understand and accept that while their support in the fight against crime is needed, the rule of law must be respected. She said further that taking someone’s life is a criminal act that cannot be condoned and that such action will eventually get individuals into trouble with the law."

African News Agency (ANA)