Job Mokgoro is the best man to lead North West says Nafcoc. Photo: ANA

RUSTENBURG - North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro is the best man to lead the province, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) North West branch said on Thursday. "We believe that the ANC [national executive committee] NEC has made the right decision by retaining Prof Mokgoro to lead the province. We also want to reiterate our position that Prof Mokgoro is a person of unassailable integrity and has an impeccable record of leadership, especially in this province. He also has a crisp understanding of the socio-economic issues of the province," said spokesman Tshepang Ramosepele.

"We believe that Prof Mokgoro will continue to inspire confidence in the people of the province and bring the much-needed stability in government. His election ensures that there is continuity in the renewal project."

Ramosepele said Nafcoc North West commits to support Mokgoro and his administration to take the province forward and urge him to continue his commitment to be responsive to the needs of the community, support economic growth and development, promote social cohesion, pursue the transformation agenda, fast-track poverty alleviation programs and rid the province of corruption.

"We call on the people of the province to rally behind the new leadership as we embrace a new dawn to a better life for all," he said.

Mokgoro was elected North West premier at the first sitting of the North West provincial legislature on Wednesday, following the May 8 general election.

However, the DA in the North West said Mokgoro was a compromise candidate, who has been tasked by Luthuli House -- the ANC's headquarters -- to balance the interests of two opposing factions.

"Nothing has changed since Premier Mokgoro took over from disgraced former premier, Supra Mahumapelo. From the onset we stated that Mokgoro would have to start by rooting out the culture of corruption, which has become a common and acceptable at all levels of government in North West and undermined efforts to build a working province," said provincial leader Joe McGluwa.

He said Mokgoro has utilised his time to try and sort out the factionalised internal politics of the ANC.

African News Agency (ANA)