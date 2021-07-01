Mom charged with murdering her newborn she claimed was kidnapped

Johannesburg - A woman who had told police that men carrying a panga and a gun had kidnapped her one-month old baby has been arrested and charged with the child’s murder. Mimi Mokoena, 25, has been charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. She is expected to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

North West police spokesperson North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Mokoena called the Hebron police on Saturday and told them her child had been kidnapped. She alleged that she was in her shack at Itsoseng Phase 2, in Hebron, when the kidnappers forced their way inside at round 7pm. "Mokoena informed the police that two unknown men armed with a firearm and panga, forcefully gained entrance into her shack and demanded to see her boyfriend.

“Upon being told that the boyfriend was not home, the men allegedly instructed her to seal her and her baby’s mouths with Sellotape and ultimately fled from the scene with the baby.” The following day, Mokgwabone said, a passerby found Mokoena’s month-old baby on the banks of a river. She had Sellotape over her mouth. “Subsequent to intensive investigation by Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2’s Trio Task Team, the mother admitted to killing the baby. As a result, she was arrested and charged with murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.”