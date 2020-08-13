More Stage 2 loadshedding on Friday, says Eskom

Port Elizabeth - Despite successfully returning four generation units to service, Eskom on Thursday has said this will not stave off loadshedding and has announced that it will continue to implement Stage 2 loadshedding until 10pm on Thursday and between 8am and 10pm on Friday.

"This loadshedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns over the past few days. Staying on Stage 2 loadshedding will also assist us in preserving our emergency generation reserves, namely diesel and water," the power utility said in a statement.

"Today Eskom teams successfully returned a unit each at the Matimba, Kusile, Tutuka and Kriel power stations," Eskom said.

"The delay of the return to service of a unit each at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdown of two units at Kriel, and a unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations have resulted in the need for loadshedding today."

It said that breakdowns in the past week had removed more than 13,500MW (mega watts) of capacity from the system, while planned maintenance was 5,000MW of infrastructure.