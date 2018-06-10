Rustenburg - A North West farmer's son accused of murder could be discharged from the case on Monday.

Lawyers representing Mathew Benson, 24, have applied to the High Court in Pretoria to discharged him under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, after the State concluded its case last week.

Judge JJ Hattingh is expected to deliver judgement on the application on Monday.

Benson was arrested in September 2017, and was released on warning pending the application.

The state alleges Benson fired shots at Tebogo Ndlovu, 24, and his friends, on August 2, after the trio from Majakananeng, south of Brits, went to the Mooinooi farm intending to steal scrap metal.

Benson allegedly spotted them, chased after them and fired shots at them, allegedly hitting Ndlovu. His friends attempted to carry him while fleeing from Benson, but he was too heavy for them and they left him behind under a tree.

He has not been seen since August 2. His friends escaped unharmed.

