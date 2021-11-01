Naked, decomposed body of a man found on North West farm

Rustenburg – The naked decomposed body of a man was found at Boskop farm near Setlagole on Monday, North West police said. Spokesperson Sergeant Colin Lekwene said the man was believed to be in his thirties. An inquest has been opened for investigation.

“According to information received, the police were called by a local farmer after his shepherd discovered the naked decomposed body on Monday, November 1, 2021, at about 10.50,“ Sergeant Lekwene said, adding the community was requested to assist the police in locating his next of kin. “Anyone with information that can assist in locating the next of kin can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Victor Isake, of Setlagole Detectives on cell: 0824163564 or phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” Anonymous tip-offs could also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

Meanwhile the police in Letlhabile near Brits have requested the community to assist them in locating a missing woman, Prudence Ntombifuthi Mcqina, 31, of Block C section in Letlhabile. “According to information received, it is alleged that on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at about 10am, she left home and went to Maboloka village. However, she never returned home. “Allegedly, later on the same day, at about 8pm, the mother to the missing person received a call from her sister asking about her daughter's whereabouts. A search was conducted around Maboloka Village without any success,” spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said.