Nine in court for allegedly burning down North West traditional leader’s house

Rustenburg - Nine people arrested for allegedly burning down the house of the traditional leader of Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in Morule, Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe, were granted bail on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Raphefo Makgale, 33, Kedibone Mataboge, 37, Kerileng Molemi, 47, Moses Pete, 38, Refentse Matlhola, 26, Bareng Sekgwatlheng, 24, Edwin Njoro, 40, Ngxacha Qhithi, 46, and Keorapetse Letshedi, 27, were released on R1 000 bail each at the Mankwe Magistrate’s Court in Mogwase.

They are facing charges of arson and malicious damage to property. Their case was postponed to November 4 for investigation. Brigadier Mokgwabone said they were arrested on Wednesday, in different locations in Moruleng, following an intensive investigation and manhunt by a multi-disciplinary team comprising the district trio task team, Mogwase detectives, Crime Intelligence, K9 and the Mounted Unit. “During the arrest, Keorapetse Letshedi was found in possession of a suspected stolen laptop, laptop bag, cellphone and two SIM cards. Thus, he is facing an additional charge of possession of suspected stolen goods,” he said.

They were arrested in connection with an incident in which Kgosi Ramono Pilane Linchwe’s house was burnt in the early hours of Sunday, in Moruleng near Mogwase, outside Rustenburg. “According to reports, a group of people who were travelling in minibuses arrived at the chief’s residence and forced entry into the premises. As a result, the on-duty security officer ran to the other side of the premises. “The group allegedly smashed the windows of a security vehicle that was parked outside the house. Furthermore, the group left the place after allegedly torching the chief’s house, which burnt together with a Toyota Hilux vehicle that was parked in the garage,” Mokgwabone said.