Coligny murder accused Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte appeared at the North West High Court in Mahikeng. The two are accused of the murder Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu in Coligny on 20 April, 2017.

Mahikeng - There was no need for two farm workers in the Coligny murder trial to return to the crime scene, the North West High Court heard on Thursday.

Defence advocate Hennie du Plessis told the court that the accused did not go to the accident scene because Warrant Officer Moremi Modisane told them to go.

"You told them there was no further need to attend the scene, if there was a need you will call them in their cellphones," Du Plessis said.

"You confirmed to accused one at 10:08 that you have summoned an ambulance."

Modisane denied informing the two to leave, he also denied promising them he would call an ambulance.

In his testimony Modisane said that Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, refused to go back to the scene.

The State alleges the two assaulted Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower plantation.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and forcefully drove with him around the farm in a vehicle, they assaulted and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident, they also allegedly stole his cell phone and pointed him with a firearm.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the seven charges against them.

Modisane told the court that Doorewaard and Schutte arrived at the police station and Schutte requested him to call and ambulance.

"I requested them to go back at the scene but, they refused saying they had other things [business] to attend to, they went to their bakkie [van] and drove off," Modisane told the court earlier.

Modisane said he called an ambulance before her went to the scene and found the the boy lying faced down in a pool of blood, bleeding from the ears and face.

Mosweu's death known as "sonneblom (sunflower) murder" triggered violent mass protest that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the community into racial groups.

At least six houses and three trucks were set alight and several shops looted and damaged.

