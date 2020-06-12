North West ANC Women's League calls for Rustenburg to go back to level 4

RUSTENBURG - The ANC Women’s League in the North West want government to impose level four lockdown regulations at Covid-19 hotspots in the province.

"The Rustenburg and city of Matlosana municipalities in Bojanala Platinum and Dr. Kenneth Kaunda regions respectively have seen a souring number of individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus in less than a week’s time. This sharp jump is a real cause concern," acting provincial secretary Bitsa Lenkopane said in a statement.

"Our observation has revealed that while lockdown regulations are relaxed to allow certain economic activities to resume, many people have also abandoned measures to fight the pandemic. We call on all to continue wear face masks when in public spaces, wash and sanitise their hands, observe social distancing, avoid overcrowded areas, cut on unnecessary travelling and to stay at home.

"The ANC Women’s League will make a submission to the provincial and national command councils to consider reverting affected areas like Bojanala Platinum and Dr Kenneth Kaunda regions back to at least level four to reinforce measures to flatten the infection rate curve."

She called on the department of health to intensify testing at hospitals and mines as some of the hotspot areas where most infections have been.